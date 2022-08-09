Chrishell Stause knows how to separate her private and public lives.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a long message shooting down a number of misconceptions about her.

Responding to the claim that she is a “mean girl,” Stause said, “I set boundaries and if pushed too far WILL push back.”

She also denied the accusation that she does “everything for the press,” as some believe.

“There are so many things I constantly try to keep private & avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this,” she wrote. “But it isn’t true.”

She continued, “Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO.”

Stause went on to explain that she is very mindful about setting boundaries between matters of career and of her heart.

“I would never do anything in the heart dept [because] it would be good for my career,” she said. “In fact I just turned down a very lucrative TV opportunity [because] it didn’t align with where my heart is. I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it’s just who I am.”

Finally, Stause added, “I will always be SO grateful for the success I’ve had & I know misconceptions are part of the territory. So all good-just responding from my point of view for those wondering.”