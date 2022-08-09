Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rande Gerber is revealing that his personal barber is someone quite close to home.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of his latest cut which was done by his daughter, Kaia Gerber.

He captioned the cute post: “@kaiagerber cuts on the dock, sure beats going to the barber😘.”.

READ MORE: Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Touch Down In Canada For Lake Retreat

The model sported a black bikini top as she concentrated on helping her father trim his hair on the deck.

In the snap, Rande smiled proudly as his daughter lent him a helping hand.

Fans were delighted at the father-daughter moment with one writing, “Best Barber in the World”, while another commented, “So cool:) you guys are adorable 🥰”.

READ MORE: George Clooney Poses With French Policemen While At Lunch With Amal And Pals Rande Gerber And Cindy Crawford

It seems the model often gives her father haircuts as her mother, Cindy Crawford, shared a similar snap in 2017.

She captioned the post, “Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim? ✂️”.

Rande and Crawford are also parents to 23-year-old Presley Gerber.