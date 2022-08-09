Mindy Kaling isn’t sweating the rumour mill.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the “Never Have I Ever” creator shared her reaction to persistent rumours that her “The Office” co-star B.J. Novak is the father of her two kids.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Kaling said. “He’s the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumours haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”

She added. “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Kaling gave birth to her first child in December 2017, and had her second in September 2020. She has declined to reveal the identity of the kids’ biological father.

Talking about their relationship while working on “The Office”, Novak told Vulture in 2019, “We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn’t know. No one knew. All you’d know for sure as that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along.”

Kaling, meanwhile, told Vulture in the same interview, that she and Novak “dated on and off for a couple of years, and now we are just, like, best friends. Like, real best friends. It’s the kind of friendship you have when you are embedded with someone, that you can only get by putting in that insane amount of time with people.”