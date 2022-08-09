Lady Gaga is speaking out.

On Monday night, the singer continued her Chromatica Ball tour with a performance in Washington, D.C., where she decided to send a message to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it is right,” she said in response to the court overturning Roe v. Wade and the federal right to abortion.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!" – Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

Gaga then launched into an emotional performance of her hit “The Edge of Glory”, pausing at one point to say, “I don’t mean to be a downer, but there’s some s**t that’s more important than show business.”

Earlier in the show, before performing “Born This Way”, she also responded to same-sex marriage being threatened in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.

“This might not be the national anthem, but it’s our national anthem!” she said of the song. “They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!”

"They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!" — Lady Gaga during the show in Washington. #ChromaticaBall @ladygagapic.twitter.com/deXSQRU49H — ᘛFaelzinho ☬ ⚔️ (@faellofgucci) August 9, 2022

Gaga is one of many artists who have spoken out about Roe v. Wade being overturned, including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.