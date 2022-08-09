Carrie Underwood is happy to sing any place, any time.

Over the weekend, the country star was out with friends at the Fox & Locke bar in Nashville, where a Tom Petty cover band was performing.

Underwood ended up getting onstage to perform with the band, named The Heartshakers, to sing the Petty’s duet with Stevie Nicks, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”.

The song was originally released on Nicks’ 1981 solo album Bella Donna, and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done this one, so I’m just going to hold this for security’s sake,” Underwood said, holding her phone as she got on the stage, “my words, my lyrics.”

She added, “I see that tip jar over there, just sayin’, just sayin’. I think we all need to pay a visit to the tip jar tonight.”

On Instagram, Underwood also shared a photo of herself and her friends at the Nashville bar.

In June, Underwood released her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, and is set to go on tour to support to album this fall, with fellow “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen joining her.