If a third “Princess Diaries” movie ever happens, count Mandy Moore in.

In a clip from Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the actress was asked if she would be interested in reprising her role as Lana for a new sequel.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore And Chrissy Metz React To ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Emmy Snubs

“People have asked me if I would be a part of the film. I kind of feel like my character was sort of the nemesis to Anne Hathaway’s character in the first film and she was so mean, I feel like maybe there’s no place for her,” Moore said. “Although the other angle is like…”

“Redemption,” Barrymore said.

“Exactly,” Moore responded. “Redemption like she’s done a 180, she’s turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends. So, I would be game.”

She added, “I mean Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, like that was such a pivotal, seminal moment in my life. I would love, love, love to join those ladies again, anytime, but I also understand if there’s no room for my awful character.”

The original “Princess Diaries” was released in 2001 and made Anne Hathaway a star. The sequel “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” opened in 2004.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Captivates Audiences With Two Special Live Performances Of Hit Songs Off Her Latest Album ‘In Real Life’

Despite years of rumours that a third film might be in the works, Andrews seemed to shut down the possibility of reprising her role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

“I think it would be too late to do it now,” she said. “There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago, but I don’t think it ever came to pass.”

Andrews added that with the passing of director Garry Marshall in 2016, “…Especially [for] me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.