Amanda Seyfried wishes intimacy coordinators were around early in her career.

The star of “The Dropout” is featured in the new issue of Porter magazine, and in it she opens up about the changes in the industry since she first started acting.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Is A Card Carrying Bachelor Nation Member: ‘I’m Writing My Thesis Right Now’

Though she says that she came out “pretty unscathed” from the pre-#MeToo era, she does see how actors now are more able to speak up when there are problems, thanks to intimacy coordinators and other new developments.

In at least one case, Seyfried recalls being put in an uncomfortable position stripping down to her underwear for a shoot.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she says, sarcastically. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried also talks about learning to protect herself from the professional pressures of Hollywood.

“When I meet somebody who’s younger, like in their twenties, and they get rejected… by a job or something like that, it crushes them completely for a minute,” she says. “Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I’m uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Talks Training To Become A Doula, Admits She Was ‘Grossed Out’ By Boys’ Reaction To That ‘Mean Girls’ Weather Line

She continues, “[That’s] not to say that I don’t get hurt in my job. I lost out on a big role that I really wanted – [well], I thought I wanted,” referring to the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, which ultimately went to Ariana Grande.

“It was devastating, and it wasn’t for any other reason than I really felt like it was right. But that doesn’t take away from my confidence at all,” Seyfried says.