Jason Momoa is sharing his brutally honest opinion about one of his own movies.

In an interview with British GQ, the actor opened up being in movies that didn’t turn out very well, specifically citing the 2011 “Conan the Barbarian” remake.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Poses As Flight Attendant, Hands Out Water To Shocked Hawaiian Airlines Passengers

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” he said. “’Conan’ was one of them.”

He added, “It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s**t.”

READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Momoa Happy Birthday After Lisa Bonet Split

Released in August 2011, “Conan the Barbarian” grossed just $63.5 million on a $90 million budget, and received largely negative reviews.

The film was Momoa’s first big lead role in a movie after starring as Khal Drogo in the first season of “Game of Thrones” that same year.