Actress Denise Dowse, known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure”, has died. She a was 64.

Denise’s sister, Tracey, shared the sad news in a post on Instagram, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.”

Tracy added, “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

In recent days, Denise had been in a coma while she battle meningitis.

Last week, her sister confirmed her condition to ET, saying, “Yes, she is still in a coma. We are hopeful that she will come out of this soon.”

In a post to Denise’s Instagram page this week, Tracey released a statement on Denise’s coma and requested “support and prayers” for their family.

Explaining the difficult decision to go public with Denise’s health battle, Tracey wrote, “As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and uplifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.”

She continued, “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Paying tribute to her sister and offering a hopeful message, Tracey continued, “She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

In the comments on the post, Dowse’s old co-stars and others sent their support.

“Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead,” wrote “90210” star Ian Ziering.

“Girlfriends” star Jill Marie Jones sent prayer and heart emojis, while singer Lala Hathaway wrote, “Sending healing and peace.”

Actor Jason Kelley added, “Peace, healing and recovery be upon Denise. She’s deeply loved.”

In addition to Denise’s work on Issa Rae’s HBO comedy and the original “90210” series, the actress has had a decades-long career with roles in “Coach Carter”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Good Trouble”, “The Guardian” and “Rocket Power”.

