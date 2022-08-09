Click to share this via email

Stefanny and Yeremy are proving they have what it takes.

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” live semi-finals show, the Colombian dancers took the stage for a jaw-dropping performance.

With choreography set to “The Last Goodbye” by Odesza and “River” by Bishop Briggs, and the stage lit by fireballs and more, the duo pulled off a steamy routine.

The audience was wowed by the dancing and the pyrotechnics, cheering them on as the performance came to an end.

The judges were also mostly impressed, with Sofia Vergara saying, “I thought it was spectacular and perfection.”

Simon Cowell did have some criticism to share, though, telling Stefanny and Yeremy, “I felt the act needed a transition that’s why I need to buzz.”