Idris Elba revealed how he nabbed a cameo on Jay-Z’s 2007 American Gangster album.

The actor chatted to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” this week, with the host mentioning that he’d featured on both Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined album, as well as Jay-Z’s.

Elba joked, when asked which he felt more pressure being involved with, “Both those artists don’t know I’m on [there]. I literally hustled my way onto those albums.”

The star, who wrote and produced Jay-Z’s intro track for the album, shared of how it all came out, “So I was in ‘American Gangster’ and at the time I heard Jay was about to do an album associated with the film and I was like, ‘I need to get on that.’ As you do.

“No idea why Jay would be like, ‘Yeah, sure! Do it!’” he laughed.

Elba continued, “So Lenny S., who works with Jay, was a good friend of Oronde [Garrett, Idris’s manager]. I wrote this long poem [with] a friend of mine, we put it to a beat — actually it was a rap, but it didn’t sound good as a rap.

“So I said, ‘Maybe I should speak this.’ ‘Cause Jay might be a little more accommodating to my speaking voice. I sent it to him and we got this text back from Jay saying, ‘I don’t love this… I f**king love it.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Elba laid out the plot for his new movie “Beast”, and shared which songs he would listen to in various situations.

See more in the clip above.