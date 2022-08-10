We’ve got Jennifer Lopez to thank for the return of Jane Fonda.

In a recent interview, the 84-year-old “Grace and Frankie” star explained how starring in a movie with Lopez helped revive her dormant acting career.

READ MORE: Jane Fonda Reveals Her Sex Life ‘Got Better’ With Age, Gives Andy Cohen Parenting Advice

“The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in ‘Monster-in-Law’ at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more,” Fonda said.

“It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me. I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue. It was the only smart career thing I ever did,” she recalled. “I thought, People are going to come to the movie to see J.Lo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda, and that’s what happened.”

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in “Monster-in-Law” – Photo: New Line/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Released in 2005, “Monster-in-Law” was Fonda’s first movie since starring in the 1990 romance “Stanley & Iris”, opposite Robert De Niro.

READ MORE: Jane Fonda Is ‘Not Proud’ She Got A Facelift: ‘I Want Young People To Stop Being Afraid About Getting Older’

Despite negative reviews for the Lopez film, Fonda continued her return to acting with roles in films like “Georgia Rule” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”, as well as appearing on the TV series “The Newsroom”, before starring alongside Lily Tomlin in “Grace and Frankie”.

Fonda will next be seen in the comedy “Moving On”, also starring Tomlin, and the sequel “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter”, due out next spring.