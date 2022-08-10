Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Stamos and the Beach Boys paid an emotional tribute to the late Bob Saget over the weekend.

Stamos took the stage with the band at the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor never misses an opportunity to honour his longtime friend Saget, who passed away suddenly at age 65 in January.

READ MORE: John Stamos Poses With Bob Saget And Ashley Olsen In Sweet Throwback Snap: ‘A Surge Of Happiness… We Were Blooming’

The group sang “Forever”, made famous by “Full House”, with a video montage of moments from the hit ’90s show being played on the screen in the background.

John Stamos performed with The Beach Boys last night, and he paid tribute to Bob Saget with “Forever” from Full House. When I tell you I SOBBED. 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/5fTfBmQjGW — Dinithi (@adeedoes) August 8, 2022

John Stamos tribute to Bob Saget got me crying and the fact that he has Saget on his guitar 😭😭😭🫶🏽 — Jenny🌺 (@jennyftheblock) August 9, 2022

John Stamos singing Forever after dedicating it to Bob Saget 😭😭😭😭😭🥹 I am not okay #beachboysconcert — Carrinda (@carrinda22) August 8, 2022

READ MORE: Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Honours Him Onstage During Netflix Tribute Special

Stamos also posted following the show:

The star has shared numerous tributes since Saget’s tragic death, including this one in May to mark what would have been his 66th birthday: