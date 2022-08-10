Maria Carey is missing Olivia Newton-John.

On Tuesday, following the news that the “Grease” star had passed away at 73, Carey paid tribute to her legacy in an emotional thread on Twitter.

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John Will Have A State Funeral In Australia To Celebrate Her ‘Amazing Contributions’

Sharing photos of them performing together, Carey recalled, “I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl,” adding that she was “obsessed” with “Grease” when it came out.

I first fell in love with Olivia's voice when I was a little girl and heard "I Honestly Love You." Songs like "Magic," "Suddenly" and "Have You Never Been Mellow" showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed. pic.twitter.com/6fVfr74a5c — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

The singer revealed that she dressed up as “Bad Sandy” from “Grease” for Halloween when she was in the 5th grade.

Carey also recalled singing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” with Newton-John onstage in Australia years ago, calling it “a moment I will never ever forget.”

I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I've ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you. 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/FvwJwcXaO2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

Recalling the other times she was in her presence, Carey called Newton-John “one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met.”

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John’s Longtime Friend Jane Seymour Recalls Their Last Moments Together

Carey added, “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Remembrances and tributes to Newton-John have poured in from fans and celebrities alike, including her “Grease” co-star John Travolta, who wrote on Instagram, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”