Ryan Reynolds’ friendship with Rob McElhenney caused some tension with Blake Lively.

On Tuesday night, McElhenney guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and welcomed his friend and business partner Reynolds for an interview.

Reynolds recalled how he first became aware of McElhenney, from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.

“As I’m getting older, I’m thinking, I’ve gotta tell people when I appreciate them more,” the actor said, explaining that he DMed McElhenney to compliment his work.

“Now, how many people’s DMs are you sliding into on the daily?” McElhenney asked.

Reynolds said he doesn’t do it often, but that time it “changed my life,” because it led to the pair becoming co-owners of Wrexham A.F.C, a soccer team in the U.K.

“After you reached out about this absolutely insane idea,” he said, “I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'”

Asked what his wife’s reaction was, Reynolds said, “Not good, Rob. Not great, we’re still working through that one.”

Reynolds and McElhenney are starring together in the new documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, all about how they’ve learned to run the third-oldest professional football club in the world.