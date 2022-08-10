Get ready to learn a lot more about Steve Martin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new documentary is in the works, all about the life and career of the iconic comedian and “Only Murders in the Building” star.

Helmed by Oscar-winning “20 Feet From Stardom” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” director Morgan Neville, the two-part film will uncover details about Martin’s life fans never knew.

“It’s somebody else’s take,” Martin told THR about the documentary. “They found a lot of archival stuff. They found a photo of my father in 1944 in Germany, touring Our Town with the USO.”

Martin, who has been a prolific actor, director and author, published a memoir titled Born Standing Up in 2007, and is set to release a new book about his career in film, Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, out in November.

The documentary, which is still untitled, is being produced by A24, and will be released on Apple TV+, which has also streamed documentaries about Magic Johnson, Billie Eilish and the Velvet Underground, and has docs about Sidney Poitier and Michael J. Fox on the way.

A release date for the film about Martin has not been announced.