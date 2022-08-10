Click to share this via email

The brand-new trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy flick “The Menu” is here.

The teaser for the film, which is set to air at this year’s TIFF, follows Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult’s characters Margot and Tyler as they enjoy a fine-dining meal with a terrifying twist.

As the pair board a boat, Taylor-Joy questions whether everyone will fit on board.

“Easily, 12 customers total,” Hoult’s character replies.

Taylor-Joy questions, “How do they turn a profit?” as he quips: “$1,250 a head, that’s how,” while she jokes, “What are we eating, a Rolex?”

“A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises,” the official description reads.

“He’s not just a chef. He’s a storyteller,” Hoult tells Taylor-Joy in the clip. “The game is trying to guess what the overarching theme of the entire meal is going to be. You won’t know until the end.”

Fiennes gives guests a 45-second start towards the end of the clip as they attempt to run for safety while fighting for their lives.

“This is what you’re paying for,” Fiennes’ voiceover states. “It’s all a part of the menu.”

Directed by Mark Mylod, the film also stars John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer.

“The Menu” hits theatres Nov. 18.