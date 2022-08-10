The drama between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t cooling off.

According to the Daily Mail, Wilde recently filed a motion to dismiss her ex-fiancé’s custody petition over where their two children will live.

While the actors continued to co-parent the kids after their split in late 2020, their arrangement came to a head in April of this year, when Wilde was served with papers while delivering a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

In her new filing, Wilde claimed that the former couple had agreed to send their kids back to school in Los Angeles this fall, as filming on “Ted Lasso” required Sudeikis to be in London.

“Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off,” she said. “When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

Calling out the incident in which she was served “mid-speech,” Wilde accused Sudeikis of engaging in “outrageous legal tactics.”

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” she said. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible”

Wilde continued, “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Following the incident earlier this year, an insider told Us Weekly that Sudeikis did not know where or when Wilde would be served.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source said. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Now, Sudeikis is apologizing for the first time regarding the incident at CinemaCon.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” the actor’s filing states.

He also explains how the situation unfolded, and seemingly referenced Harry Styles, whom his ex is currently dating.

“First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods – thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives…Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis wrote in his documents, seemingly referring to Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”