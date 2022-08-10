“Selling the OC” is gearing up for its series premiere — and this new trailer promises all the office in-fighting, relationship drama and dream homes viewers have come to know and love on Selling Sunset. In the roughly two-minute clip, released Wednesday, the Oppenheim Group heads to the beach with a diverse cast of male and female agents ready to make major deals, even if that means stepping on the toes of their fellow agents to do so.

Introduced in season 4 of “Selling Sunset”, “Selling the OC” follows “a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” according to the official series synopsis. “Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”

Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Brandi Marshall and Lauren Brito in “Selling the OC” – Photo: Tyler Golden/Netflix © 2022

Of course, “Selling the OC” — the latest in the Selling franchise (“Selling Tampa” premiered back in December) — wouldn’t be complete without the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett, making their presence known. While the pair are ready to ramp up sales in one of California’s “most affluent” markets, they’re still faced with some of the same drama they left back in Los Angeles, including rumors of an affair between agents.

“You can only burn so many bridges until there’s nothing left to cross, and you guys will learn the hard way,” Tyler Stanaland says to his fellow agents.

“Selling the OC” will feature Stanaland, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle and Sean Palmieri, some of whom were previously introduced in the last season of “Selling Sunset”.

“I love the agents down here. We’ve got a great group of people, a great office. And it’s just a whole new dynamic down here,” Jason Oppenheim told ET’s Brice Sander last November. “The agents at my brokerage are male and female, and so from them, I think it’s going to be a very diverse cast.”

“I’m getting to know these people at the same time that the audience is and I think they’re getting to know themselves and each other just as much, whereas I think on ‘Selling Sunset’, we had known each other for decades, and I had known these people for decades,” he continued. “So this is a learning process for me, too. I honestly don’t even know what’s going to happen, which I guess is kind of exciting as well.”

Brandi Marshall, Polly Brindle, Kayla Carmona and Alex Hall in “Selling the OC” – Photo: Netflix © 2022

When ET spoke to some of the cast back in June, they revealed that the “Selling Sunset” cast gave them “no advice” about starting the spinoff series.

“Not really,” Hall told ET’s Denny Directo. “It’s a crash course,” Marshall agreed.

As far as what Stanaland wants fans to know about the show, he says they’ll have to “watch and find out.”

“We’re a very young, fun group, who loves each other and sells some pretty damn cool houses,” Stanaland added. “So, you’ll see.”

“Selling the OC” premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.

