Kanye West has new ink.

In a post Tuesday on Instagram, tattoo artist Mez Afram shared a photo of the rapper displaying his new tattoo, which he got along with fellow Geminis Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy.

The matching tattoos read, “We here forever technically.”

West recently praised Lacy’s new album Gemini Rights in a comment on Instagram.

Kanye West praising Steve Lacy pic.twitter.com/eak87Jneo3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 15, 2022

West has been mostly absent from social media of late, though he did post an Instagram Story taking a jab at Pete Davidson following the comedian’s breakup from Kim Kardashian.