WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The shocking new trailer for “House of Hammer” has been unveiled.

The three-part Discovery+ special, which has been produced with Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer will dive deep into the allegations against Armie.

In a teaser clip, two of the actor’s alleged victims — Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison — share their experiences while being in a relationship with him, revealing alleged text messages and voice notes from the star.

One alleged message from Armie reads, “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” with the victim adding, “And seeing if they will f**k strangers for me.”

He is also alleged to have said in a voice memo, played in the teaser, “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you.”

An alleged text from Armie shown in the clip shows him saying he’s “100 per cent a cannibal,” with a victim also showing a handwritten note that reads, “I am going to bite the f**k out of you.”

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” Casey Hammer explains in the clip.

A synopsis for the special reads, “Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain.

“Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

Last January, a number of Armie’s disturbingly violent text messages leaked, allegedly written by him, before he was accused of rape and battery by a woman named Effie. He has denied the allegations.

The star was reportedly treated for issues related to drugs, alcohol, and sex in a rehab facility located outside of Orlando, Florida, before it was revealed he’d checked out in December.

He’s been let go from multiple projects since the allegations emerged.

Armie is not the only family member to face controversy: His great-great-grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 1919 after the wife of a Russian diplomat for whom he performed an abortion died.

Julian Hammer, the son of Armand, also killed a man inside his Los Angeles home in 1955 over a gambling debt. Julian was arrested but the charges were later dismissed, Insider reported.

Armie’s aunt Casey claimed her father Julian sexually abused her as a child in her self-published 2015 book Surviving My Birthright, as well.

“House of Hammer” premieres on Discovery+ on September 2.