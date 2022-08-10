Johnny Depp is royalty in iconic French director Maïwenn’s love story “Jeanne du Barry”.

Why Not Productions has released the first teaser image of Depp as King Louis XV in the film. Louis XV, also known as Louis the Well-Beloved, ruled France from Sept. 1, 1715 May 10, 1774.

The period piece is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress following Madame de Pompadour. Born into poverty, her cunning and charisma helped her climb France’s social ladder.

The casting marks Depp’s first feature film in three years. The three-time Oscar nominee was previously expected to return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. The explosive fallout between him and ex Amber Heard put an end to that. His last major movie role was as W. Eugene Smith in 2020’s “Minamata”.

Other cast members tapped for “Jeanne du Barry” include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.