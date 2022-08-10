Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner received a lot of birthday love from her family members as she turned 25 Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian shared an array of cute pics of the pair, gushing over her “party gal” of a sister.

Her caption included, “Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one.”

Kylie responded, “I love you angel sister !!!!”

Kris Jenner posted some cute childhood snaps, as well as a more recent one of them.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Takes 20 Pieces Of Luggage On U.K. Trip

The momager called Kylie “beyond a dream come true” and insisted, “You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you!”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Critics Again After Facing Backlash For Seemingly Breaching A Cosmetic Lab’s Sanitation Protocols

Kendall Jenner also shared a number of sweet throwback shots on her Instagram Story, with one showing the siblings in their cheerleader outfits.

Credit: Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to share a post.

Kylie herself marked the occasion by treating fans to some pics from her first birthday party.