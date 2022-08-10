Lisa Rinna says she wanted to change her surname when she got married, but it was her husband who put a stop to it.

On Wednesday, the reality star appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan!” as a guest host to fill in for Kelly Ripa while she’s away.

While hosting, she opened up about why she still goes by her maiden name professionally even after marrying Harry Hamlin over 25 years ago.

“It’s interesting because I wanted to change my name to Lisa Hamlin and Harry said, ‘Why would you do that? Your name is Lisa Rinna professionally so don’t mess with that,'” she recalled, via People. “And so, if Harry tells you to do something, you do it. So that’s why I did that. But I like having Hamlin as my legal name because that’s the name of my children so I want to have something in common with someone, right?”

The longtime couple first met in 1992 by chance, but they were both in relationships at the time. When they met again months later, they immediately acted on their attraction and went on a date.

They married five years later in 1997 and welcomed their first daughter Delilah Belle, in 1998, and their second daughter, Amelia Gray, in 2001.

As for the key to their successful marriage, Rinna attributed it to mutual care and interest.

“It just works because I think what he does and what he likes, I’m super attracted to and I’m interested in,” she told People. “And look what I do? I’m a kooky reality personality.”