Nicola Peltz is stamping out rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Curious eyes online wondered why Peltz didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding gown for her nuptials with Brooklyn Beckham.

In a new interview with Variety, Peltz noted that weddings are notoriously complicated and said it all came down to timing.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Peltz revealed. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” Brooklyn chimed in. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Brooklyn, 23, and Peltz, 27, tied the knot on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.