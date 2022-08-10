John Easterling is remembering his beloved wife Olivia Newton-John following her devastating death.

Easterling, who’s been married to the actress for nearly 15 years, paid tribute to his wife on her official Instagram account.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” Easterling, 70, captioned a sweet photo of the couple embracing.

The film producer went on to express the “Grease” icon’s notable character and gave thanks for “the vast ocean of love and support” that their family has received since her passing on August 8.

“At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible,” Easterling wrote. “It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward,” he concluded.

Hollywood continues to commemorate Newton-John after her shocking death at the age of 73.