Britney Spears is speaking out at length over her public desire to spend more time with her children.

Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline find their family in the media headlines yet again. Spears, Federline and the latter’s wife Victoria Prince have all recently spoken out about the ex-couple’s children: Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.

“Just another day here in my new adorable neighbourhood I live in!” Spears started her post. “It’s honestly really cool. I take my dogs to this tiny park and I see how incredibly smart my baby dogs are. They actually sense that we are in a new place at the park and they absolutely love it,” her post began.

“Daisy literally runs around with her mouth open, but the little white puffball tried to run away the first time, so I keep them close. I haven’t really shown my house yet because it’s so hard to completely embrace it. Yes, it’s beautiful but I miss my other house for some reason. It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love… like my kids.”

Spears then pivoted to the public discussion about co-parenting with Federline.

“The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all the controversy and trauma in my home,” Spears wrote. “I have love in my home and I have blessings from people I allow in and out of my home. I look forward to seeing my kids every week.”

She continued: “It was two days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days. Maybe three days. But then the next week they stayed for only one day. Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age but COME ON. There’s being rude, then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door.”

Spears admitted that she feels shackled by her experience as a woman.

“The monitor would tell me that he just likes to be in his room. I’m like, ‘Why come visit me if they don’t even visit me?!’ But I never said that because I have to be kind,” she wrote. “Remember, if I speak up as a woman or say something argumentative like I did with a dance move saying no to it, I got sent to that place for four months.”

“So do I dare speak up and show my upward thoughts of being a real woman and possibly offend the person in front of my face? No, I take it and I keep my mouth shut! It registers right in the core of my stomach. It hurts and I want to scream!”