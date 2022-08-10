Days after Anne Heche’s car accident, Rosie O’Donnell is coming out with her regret over comments made years before.

In a recent TikTok, the actress shared a thought that’s been plaguing her mind recently.

“So I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is,” O’Donnell began the video. “And feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

The actress’ strange comment was in reference to an interview Heche sat down for with Walters on “20/20” in 2001. In the shocking interview, the actress opened up about her father’s sexual abuse of her which she escaped from mentally in a “fantasy world.”

“I had another personality. I called my other personality Celestia. I called the other world that I created for myself the ‘fourth dimension,'” she said in the interview. “I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

A year after the interview aired, O’Donnell joked about it at the Ovarian Cancer Research benefit at Carolines Comedy Club in Manhattan’s Times Square.

“What the hell kind of train wreck was that?” she asked the crowd, via Us Weekly, as she joked about the actress and her past relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. “She couldn’t just say, ‘I was a lesbian for two years, it didn’t work out for me?’”

Heche is in “extreme critical condition” and “has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention” following a horrific car crash on Aug. 5. Her rep adds, “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

O’Donnell closed out her video with well wishes for her.

“I wonder if she’s okay. I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone, and thank God, or goddess or whoever for that,” she said. “And I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale.”