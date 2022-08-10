Angus Cloud is speaking his mind.

During a recent interview with Variety, the “Euphoria” star commented on being compared to his drug dealer character Fez, a.k.a. Fezco.

“It does bother me,” he revealed. “When people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

“People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner,’” casting director Jennifer Venditti added. “Angus doesn’t get enough credit.”

Cloud’s role on “Euphoria” marked his first-ever acting gig.

The 24-year-old actor also opened up about a near-death experience he suffered as a teenager.

“I broke my skull on Friday the 13th,” he shared, explaining that it happened in 2013 when he fell into a construction pit while walking alone one night in downtown Oakland, California.

“I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom. I was trapped,” he continued. “I eventually climbed out after…It was hella hard to climb out because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain. But they wasn’t gonna find me down there. I found myself. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it.”

At the time, when Cloud “was 14 or 15,” he managed to escape the 10-foot deep ditch, noting that he felt “no pain” because he “was in survival mode.”

The actor has a scar that runs along the left side of his scalp, the aftermath of a surgical procedure.

“They [surgeons] put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull,” Cloud said. “I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”