With “Stranger Things” coming to an end with a fifth and final season, the cast auditions — which took place in 2015 — have been released.

In a new feature for Vanity Fair, casting director Carmen Cuba recalls finding the show’s iconic kids friend group while looking back on each cast member’s 7-year-old audition tape.

In the clip above, fans can watch the first audition tapes submitted by Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, who ranged from ages 10-13 at the time.

Cuba opens up about the casting process, revealing which actor was “the funniest,” the most “shocking,” who was sick during their audition, plus more. She also talks about finding the perfect Vecna and each character’s future on the show.

“Stranger Things” season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.