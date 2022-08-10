The first teaser trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s new film “Bones and All” has arrived.

Before the actor shared the clip on Twitter, he teased the R-rated drama-romance on social media sharing a few rather confusing tweets about bones.

Soft bones — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

Crunchy bones — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

Boney bones — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

He then posted the trailer, which sees the 26-year-old star showing off his character’s fiery red hair.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, “Bones and All” follows two teenage cannibals. It’s “a story of first love” between characters Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) who embark on a “1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America,” the logline teases.

“But, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

The feature also stars Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz. Chalamet reunited with director Luca Guadagnino, whom he previously worked with on “Call Me By Your Name”.

“Bones and All” is expected to hit theatres in November and will make its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.