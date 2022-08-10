Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Evans took to social media on Wednesday to share two adorable photos of his dog, Dodger.

In the pics, the rescue dog models a shrunken version of the same blue collared shirt Evans’ villainous character Lloyd wears in “The Gray Man”.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Is ‘Laser-Focused On Finding A Partner’

“While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s shirts. I obviously kept it for one reason,” Evans captioned the post.

Fans gushed over Dodger and his new shirt in the comments.

“The way it fits him oh so perfectly. It might have been done on purpose,” one user wrote, while another suggested the two “can be twins for Halloween.”

READ MORE: Chris Evans Gushes Over Pup Dodger’s New Tricks: ‘This Is What I Do On A Saturday Night’

This isn’t the first time the dog dad and his pet relished a good twinning moment.

In 2019, Evans gifted Dodger a cable-knit sweater so that the 7-year-old boxer mix could match his “Knives Out” character’s popular look.