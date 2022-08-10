NeNe Leakes is throwing shade on Twitter, and the Internet is speculating that the shots she’s firing are aimed at Bravo and Andy Cohen amid her ongoing lawsuit with Cohen and the network. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Twitter Wednesday to seemingly blast the network, claiming that “they” took job opportunities away from her.

“They stop every job opportunity that comes my way,” Leakes wrote before tweeting again, this time referencing a “he” that she says abused her and felt “threatened” by her success.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” she tweeted. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”

Leakes also alleged that she has voice recordings supporting her claims, adding “I want to release these voice recordings so bad.”

The reality TV star also changed her Twitter bio, where she made more claims, alleging that she was “blacklisted,” and continued to insinuate that she has “receipts.”

“BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS,” her new bio on the platform reads.

Cohen has yet to comment, and the lawsuit, filed in an Atlanta federal court by Leakes on April 20, is still ongoing.

The lawsuit lists NBCUniversal, Bravo, the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen as defendants, according to documents obtained by ET, in which Leakes alleges that the companies behind the popular reality TV series fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

In the suit, Leakes claims that her former co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann made “racially insensitive and stereotypical” comments about fellow cast member Kandi Burruss’ home and that Zolciak-Biermann allegedly used the n-word to refer to Leakes and other members of the cast. Though Leakes did not officially name Zolciak-Biermann in the lawsuit, she was cited multiple times in the suit

The lawsuit also claims that Leakes’ complaints of alleged racism had her forced off the series prior to the 13th season in 2020. Leakes was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2008-2020.

“As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes – Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent – should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,” the documents read.

“Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the ‘house she built’ denying her a regular role and excluding her from the early season filming that would address the BLM movement. Then, as she pushes back against the discrimination, harassment and retaliation again, they retaliatorily renege on a development deal that was previously on the table as well as any other potential ventures cutting her out entirely.”

Shortly after filing, Leakes’ lawyer in Beverly Hills, David DeRubertis, released a statement to ET regarding the lawsuit.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” alleges DeRubertis. “That is not surprising, since for years NBC, Bravo and TruTV have permitted – even encouraged – a corporate and workplace culture that tolerates cast members and talents’ racially-offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions without any meaningful consequence or remediation. NeNe hopes that by coming forward with this lawsuit, these networks will assume their duties to ensure a workplace free from racially discriminatory or harassing behaviour.”

Additionally, her attorney and co-counsel in Atlanta, Joe Habachy, also released a statement to ET, which reads, “Not a day goes by that NeNe doesn’t wake up with an onslaught of overwhelming emotions as a direct result of these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences. She has severe anxiety and PTSD and carries a great deal of regret for not speaking up sooner. These were widespread acts of discrimination – committed by several parties and tolerated systematically during her tenure at the Housewives. It took a great deal of courage for NeNe to come forward regarding these incidents and she looks forward to holding both the participants and the enablers accountable.”

ET reached out to Cohen, Bravo, NBC and Zolciak-Biermann for comment, following the filing.

While Zolciak-Biermann did not immediately comment, she did address Leakes’ allegations in June during “RHOA” OG cast reunion on OWN’s “The Nightcap with Carlos King”, calling Leakes’ comments “not true.”

“I mean, she knows what she’s saying is not true in regards to me,” the “Tardy for the Party” singer maintained at the time. “That’s ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I’ll deal with her when she’s done with them.”

Leakes announced her departure from the franchise in September 2020, noting in a YouTube video that after “emotional negotiations,” she and Bravo could not come to an agreement.

