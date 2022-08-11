Click to share this via email

Ryan Seacrest is happily dating, but he’s in no rush to tie the knot.

The star, 47, is currently dating model Aubrey Paige, 24, with the pair regularly posing for loved-up social media snaps.

During a chat with “Live with Kelly and Ryan” guest co-host Lisa Rinna on Wednesday, she said she thought it was time for Seacrest to get married.

The “American Idol” host disagreed, insisting: “I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment.

“I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?” he added, according to People.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star then asked Seacrest whether he wanted kids, to which he joked, “Is this a ‘Real Housewives’ episode and not a ‘Live’ episode?”

“I want to know about Ryan Seacrest!” Rinna quipped.

He responded, “I think having kids at the right time would be great.

“I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter.

“My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so there’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”

Seacrest and Paige sparked dating rumours in May 2021. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary “Halftime” in June.