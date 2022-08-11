“Bachelor in Paradise” is getting bigger and better for season 8. Wells Adams, “BiP”s resident bartender, appeared on the latest episode of Nick Viall‘s “Viall Files” podcast and revealed how the upcoming supersized season will be unlike any other.

“ABC ordered 13 more hours than we have done in the past, so that’s like six more episodes depending on how they cut it up,” Adams said. “… Our shoot schedule didn’t get longer. I just think that all the things that in the past would be left on the cutting room floor, will now be on the show, so I’m excited for that.”

Also making the upcoming season different is that it got underway much sooner than usual, meaning Adams, a Bachelor Nation mainstay, didn’t know many of the people who popped up on the beach.

“This is so different from years past because usually, we would start filming about halfway through the season of ‘The Bachelorette’ while it’s airing, so I would watch while we were filming so I could get a grasp of these guys,” Adams explained. “This is different because I went and filmed an entire season with a bunch of guys that I didn’t know… I really went in there with eyes unclouded and just had no bias at all.”

As for what the season will bring, Adams promised that there’s plenty of drama — and love stories — to come.

“There’s a lot of crying, there’s a lot of sweating and yelling into the ocean, there’s a lot of crabs,” Adams quipped. “And then there’s a lot of love and there are some really beautiful stories at the end.”

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

In his personal life, Adams is gearing up for his wedding to Sarah Hyland. The pair have postponed their nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 and learned an important lesson along the way.

“We originally got engaged in July of 2019, we were going to get married on 8/8/2020, and then we were supposed to get married on July 31st of 2021 and then again [it was delayed due to COVID]. Now we’re at this year,” Adams said. “… I think we realized if we can make it through this, we can make it through anything.”