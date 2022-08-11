In DaBaby’s latest music video, for his track “Tough Skin”, the rapper displays a controversial image of himself being depicted as Jesus Christ on a cross, wearing nothing but a loin cloth.

The video, directed by his longtime visionary Reel Goats, also re-enacts DaBaby’s troubled childhood, where he had to fight for hierarchy at school and at home. The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, confronts his haters in the video while rapping “Growing up in that struggle made me have tough skin.”

DaBaby’s original rap name was Baby Jesus. He infamously dressed like a toddler at SXSW to seemingly make a name for himself.

“Tough Skin” is being touted as a single off the rapper’s forthcoming album Baby On Baby 2.