Kevin Federline is continuing to criticize his ex-wife Britney Spears.

After speaking out in an interview with ITV News about Spears and her relationship with their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, Federline has now shared some videos on Instagram of the trio arguing.

The since-deleted clips were seemingly taken without Spears’ knowledge. They show her telling off her sons, then 11 and 12.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, insisted in the caption: “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos.

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” he wrote. “The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

Spears said in the first video, “This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse… you all better start respecting me, are we clear?

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” she went on. “I am a woman, okay? Be nice to me, do you understand?”

The second clip showed Spears scolding Sean for being inside a store without wearing shoes. He hit back at her for taking his phone away from him.

“Have you lost your f**king mind? Have you lost your f**king mind?” she insisted.

The hitmaker said, “I’m shocked as f**k with you and I don’t know what to do.

“And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know.”

A source has since told Page Six of Federline sharing the clips, “This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos.

“But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

The videos come after Spears shared a since-deleted post calling her kids “hateful” for the way they acted during their weekly visits to her house.

She wrote, “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age but COME ON. There’s being rude, then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door.”

ET Canada has contacted Spears’ rep for comment.