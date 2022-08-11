Click to share this via email

Madonna joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a bumpin’ performance of her global hit “Music”.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show”, the singer matched Fallon and his in-house band, wearing black and white striped shirts. Complete with toy instruments, the group put on a vibrant show and literally glowed in the dark as the lights flickered on and off.

Prior to the televised feature, the global superstar took to Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of herself warming up her vocals and rehearsing with Fallon backstage.

Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Madonna and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Watch the upbeat performance in the clip above.

Madonna recently joined forces with Beyoncé for “Queens Remix” of Bey’s dance hit “Break My Soul”.