Madonna joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a bumpin’ performance of her global hit “Music”.
READ MORE: Read Beyoncé’s Personal Note To Madonna After Release Of Their ‘Break My Soul’ Remix
Appearing on “The Tonight Show”, the singer matched Fallon and his in-house band, wearing black and white striped shirts. Complete with toy instruments, the group put on a vibrant show and literally glowed in the dark as the lights flickered on and off.
Prior to the televised feature, the global superstar took to Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of herself warming up her vocals and rehearsing with Fallon backstage.
READ MORE: Madonna Insists She’s Making Her Biopic Herself To Stop Other People, ‘Mostly Misogynistic Men,’ Doing It
Watch the upbeat performance in the clip above.
Madonna recently joined forces with Beyoncé for “Queens Remix” of Bey’s dance hit “Break My Soul”.