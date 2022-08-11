Click to share this via email

The star-studded lineup for the 10th Global Citizen Festival has been revealed.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to host the Central Park, New York City, bash on September 24.

NYC performers include Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía, with more to be announced.

Credit: Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen mission is also heading to Ghana this year, with Usher, SZA, H.E.R., Stormzy, TEMS, as well as Ghana’s very own Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie being among those performing in Black Star Square in Accra.

Credit: Global Citizen Festival

The powerful festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty, urging world leaders to empower girls, close the climate finance gap, alleviate the global food crisis, and relieve crushing debts now.

The events will broadcast live for Canada on YouTube and Twitter.

For the full festival lineup and more information click here.