The Hemsworths regularly poke fun at one another on their birthdays, and this year is no different.

Liam Hemsworth shared a photo of his brother Chris Hemsworth with a beard full of snow to wish him a happy 39th birthday.

He insisted, “Don’t change a thing. You’re perfect. Love you.”

Earlier this year for Liam’s birthday in January, Chris shared a shirtless snap of the “Hunger Games” star, urging him to “finally get in shape.”

He even offered him a “family discount” for his fitness app Centr.

Chris’s friend and trainer Luke Zocchi also pokes fun at the star on his birthday, this year sharing a photo of Liam alongside a gushing message.

Chris’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo was among those wishing him a happy birthday, posting a snap of him napping and calling him a “party animal” and “gentle giant.”