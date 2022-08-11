The Hemsworths regularly poke fun at one another on their birthdays, and this year is no different.
Liam Hemsworth shared a photo of his brother Chris Hemsworth with a beard full of snow to wish him a happy 39th birthday.
He insisted, “Don’t change a thing. You’re perfect. Love you.”
Earlier this year for Liam’s birthday in January, Chris shared a shirtless snap of the “Hunger Games” star, urging him to “finally get in shape.”
He even offered him a “family discount” for his fitness app Centr.
Chris’s friend and trainer Luke Zocchi also pokes fun at the star on his birthday, this year sharing a photo of Liam alongside a gushing message.
Chris’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo was among those wishing him a happy birthday, posting a snap of him napping and calling him a “party animal” and “gentle giant.”
Sending all the birthday love to the party animal and gentle giant, @chrishemsworth. Be careful not to wake him. He’s got to save his energy. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KZMEDMDv0h
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 11, 2022