Savannah Guthrie is laughing off an honest mishap after she almost didn’t make it to work on time.

On Thursday, the broadcast journalist overslept and arrived for her “Today” show anchoring duties with minutes to spare.

READ MORE: Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Have It Out Over Hoda’s Polar Bear Plunge

Guthrie documented the experience on Instagram Story, revealing she was still in the car at 6:34 a.m. after she “overslept big time.” The “Today” show airs live at 7 a.m. ET.

Photo: Instagram/ Savannah Guthrie

The morning show co-anchor made it to hair and makeup by 6:40 a.m. and by 6:54 a.m.-ish she finally walked into the studio, cheering, “I’m going to make it!” As she took her seat next to co-host Craig Melvin, he noted her timing was “amazing.”

I’ve never related more to @SavannahGuthrie than her oversleeping for @TODAYshow this morning and still making it on time. pic.twitter.com/AJZdlBFNZq — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) August 11, 2022

During the NBC News show, Melvin jokingly called out Guthrie after she mentioned that Hoda Kotb had the morning off.

“You almost had the morning off as well,” he joked. Guthrie laughed as Melvin provided insight to those watching, explaining, “Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!”

“Fifteen minutes ago with no hair, no makeup. It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I’m very happy to be here,” Guthrie said.

Melvin added, “We’re very happy to have you.”

She shared some candid shots of having to hustle to get ready for the show after she ended up rushing into the studio around 6:45am — but she got ready in a matter of minutes thanks to some help from her "miracle workers" on the TODAY staff. https://t.co/X4Fm7AVhtZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2022

READ MORE: Savannah Guthrie Is Brought To Tears By Jenna Bush Hager’s Amazing Surprise For Her 50th Birthday

Later, Melvin revisited the topic, unveiling “video proof” of Guthrie walking into work late.

“You know what’s crazy about that? That wasn’t even an hour ago. That was 35 minutes ago,” Guthrie commented on the clip. “No hair, no makeup — just a big ol’ mess. Rolling in hot!”