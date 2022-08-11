Fans are getting a taste of “Rick and Morty” season 6.

ONE Media released a trailer for the impending season of the Emmy Award-winning adult animated series from Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Justin Roiland (“Adventure Time”).

“It’s season 6 and Rick and Morty are back!” the show’s logline reads. “Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of p**s! Who knows?! P**s! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More p**s! Another can’t-miss season of your favourite show.”

For the uninitiated, “Rick and Morty” follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” premieres Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. ET.