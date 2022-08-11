Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake is giving a shout-out to a budding artist on Instagram.

The Canadian hitmaker changed his profile photo this week, showing his 119 million followers an oil painting that South African artist Siphesihle PM had drawn of him.

Siphesihle told TMZ Hip Hop how he was inspired by Drake’s latest No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, especially since it’s partly been produced by South African DJ Black Coffee.

READ MORE: Drake Welcomes Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj For Young Money Reunion At Toronto’s OVO Fest

Drake then decided to use the pic as his profile photo almost two months after the album’s June 17 release.

Siphesihle said it was “an honour and [a] huge accomplishment” that the musician had picked his work to showcase to his millions of fans.

The Instagram switch up comes after Drake dropped his new music video for his latest track, “Sticky”, off his new album last week.

The clip, directed by Theo Skudra, showed the rapper performing at a sold-out show with Lil Baby, who featured on his track “Wants and Needs”.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Dances To Shania Twain, Hangs Out With Drake, Nelly Furtado & More Canadians During Star-Studded Weekend

The vid also showed Drake hitting a nightclub with a caption urging “Free YSL”, referencing the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna.