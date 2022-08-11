Tommy Lee gave Instagram users a shock on Thursday morning.

The Mötley Crüe rocker shared a completely naked selfie, captioning it: “Ooooopppsss.”

The NSFW snap showed Lee sitting on marble in his bathroom, wearing only a silver necklace.

Despite the photo finally being taken down, fans questioned how it took Instagram so long to remove it.

Girls can’t post photos with cleavage on Instagram without it being taken down but Tommy Lee can post THAT. nah. pic.twitter.com/hd4u2vZzmN — yourlocaltaurus (@BorehamIsabelle) August 11, 2022

following tommy lee on instagram is interesting enough but i-

sigh.

that was traumatizing.

how is it still up 😭 pic.twitter.com/B67TLfhhEw — ☆kaisen (@kaiheartseb) August 11, 2022

This certainly isn’t the first we’ve seen of Lee’s manhood, with his and Pamela Anderson’s sex tape being one of the most infamous out there.

Anderson was asked about the clip, which was stolen and published back in 1995, during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live” in May 2020.

She insisted, “That was not a sex tape. It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.”