Angelina Jolie is sending her kids off to post-secondary school.

The proud mother of six was all smiles as she dropped her daughter Zahara off at Spelman College in Atlanta.

The exciting moment was shared to the Instagram account of Student Affairs Vice President, Darry Holloman.

He captioned the post, “Welcome to campus..Zahara, c’2026!!”.

The carousel of photos included a photo of Jolie with new Spelman President Helene Gayle, a video of her reaction to her daughter’s acceptance, and of course, a photo of the mother-daughter pair.

“I’m gonna start crying, don’t make me talk about today,” the actress joked as Holloman asked for her reaction. “I have not started crying yet, so.”

Jolie first announced the news of her 17-year-old daughter getting into the school on Instagram in early August.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” she said at the time.

The actress was more excited than anyone at Zahara’s acceptance, even doing an electric slide in celebration.

Zahara isn’t the actress’ first child to attend college. Her oldest child, Maddox, is currently attending Yonsei University in South Korea.