Anne Heche reportedly had cocaine in her system after being admitted to a hospital for injuries suffered in a car crash.

Heche, 53, was hospitalized on Friday after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home. A report from TMZ on Thursday states that Heche (“Another World”, “Dancing with the Stars”) had cocaine in her system, according to an alleged source from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fentanyl was also reportedly found in Heche’s system; however, fentanyl is used in hospitals as a pain medication. Additional tests are reportedly being done to determine if the drug was in her system at the time of the accident.

Heche’s rep revealed on Monday that she was in a coma and “extreme critical condition” after the crash. The accident sparked a fire that burned Heche and extended to the L.A. home.

Ellen DeGeneres, Heche’s ex-girlfriend, reacted to the crash on Wednesday. The two dated from 1997 to 2000.