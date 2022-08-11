Britney Spears’ legal team is fighting back against her ex Kevin Federline’s recent accusations.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, says the former backup dancer has created “legal issues” with the information he’s revealed in his ITV interviews as well as with the private videos he’s released.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” Rosengart told Variety in a statement.

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly,” the statement continued. “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.”

Rosengart wrote, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

“It has been my honour to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying in any area,” he said. “We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.”

He concluded, “In the meantime, as Britney poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remains private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discing private matters, which benefits no one.”

Federline made headlines recently by revealing the tense relationship between his sons and their mother, Spears, even saying they’ve chosen to remain distant from their mother.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the pop star said of the interview.

Her ex-husband also shared now-deleted private videos of Spears scolding their children.