Kathy Hilton clearly has trouble with faces.

This week, the 63-year-old mother of Paris Hilton was on “Watch What Happens Live”, and host Andy Cohen decided to play a little game of “Will Kathy Know Them?”

“OK Kathy, we’re going to show you a photo of a person, Crystal [Kung Minkoff] will guess whether or not Kathy can name the individual, Kathy will reveal,” he explained.

Hilton first failed to recognize Ryan Reynolds and Jean Smart, but things got particularly awkward when she thought she recognized Lizzo’s face, with Minkoff guessing she’d know the answer

“I feel like I do,” Hilton said, before answering, “Precious?” referencing the character played by actress Gabourey Sidibe in the Lee Daniels film.

Cohen immediately reacted with awkwardness, saying, “Nooooo, that’s not right,” explaining that the person in the photo was Lizzo.

“She is precious though! Lizzo is precious,” Minkoff said, as the everyone else on set exchanged awkward looks.

“That’s, like, what I call her,” Hilton responded. “Her nickname is Precious to me.”

After cycling through some more faces, she finally got “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson right, and almost got Joy Behar, calling her “Joyce” Instead.

On Twitter, though, people were mostly shocked by Hilton confusing Lizzo and the fictional character, Precious.

DID YOY JUST SEE KATHY HILTON SAY SHE THOUGHT LIZZO WAS PRECIOUS #WWHL #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/iLa4kfkK3v — JWalk (@TVTalkWithJWalk) August 11, 2022

That Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y’all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn’t even intentional. This time she caught a stray and I wish someone would’ve stepped up and said something. — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) August 11, 2022

Now, I know Kathy Hilton doesn’t know much, but how the hell did she manage to confuse Lizzo with Gabourey Sidibe?

That certainly plays into the “we all look alike to them” trope. — Shar Jossell (@SharSaysSo) August 11, 2022