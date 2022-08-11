ABC is celebrating its iconic TV Movie production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” for its 25th anniversary.

The network announced it will release a reunion special with the original cast titled: “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” and following the special, re-air the original 1997 musical production.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Pop singer Brandy broke ground as America’s first Black Cinderella on television along with her fairy godmother, Whitney Houston in the film.

“I turned out to be the first Black princess,” she recalls fondly in a preview for the special.

“Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” – Photo: ABC/Disney

They are set to return for the special along with original cast members Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

Special guests including Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Jade Jones, and others will appear to talk about the influence the film had on future generations with its groundbreaking casting and performances.

Porter played a gender-neutral fairy godmother in Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 production of “Cinderella”, while Jones played Belle in an off-Broadway production of “Beauty and the Beast”. Hall has long been a superfan of “Cinderella” and cites it as an inspiration throughout his work.

The reunion special and re-airing of the 1997 film are all part of Disney World’s Princess Week which sees the animation giant celebrate its diverse and unique princess characters across its theme parks and networks.

This year’s celebration marks the second celebration of the annual event, with the first taking place last year in August.

Watch the magic return on Aug. 23 on ABC.