Jennette McCurdy is getting support from an a fellow former Nickelodeon star.

This week, Josh Peck shared a photo on Instagram of himself posing with McCurdy, and praising her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“She’s brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are,” Peck said of the actress.

In the comments, McCurdy responded, “love you my friend ! thanks for the kind words ♥️”

McCurdy, who starred in the Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat”, opens up in her memoir about her troubled relationship with child stardom and her mother.

“My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited,” she told The New York Times. “It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Her former “iCarly” co-star Miranda Cosgrove told the NYT that she had no idea what McCurdy was going through at the time.

“When you’re young, you’re so in your own head. You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles,” she said.